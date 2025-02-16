HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
14-year-old killed, 4 hurt in knife attack by Syrian national in Austria

Sun, 16 February 2025
File image/Reuters
A 23-year-old man allegedly stabbed five passersby in southern Austria's Villach on Saturday, leaving a 14-year-old dead and four others injured, the police said, CNN reported.  

Following the incident, the suspect was detained in the city of Villach, the police said. 

The suspect was a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria, they said.  

As reported by CNN, the police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio said a motive was not immediately known. 

He added that police were investigating the attacker's personal background. 

"We have to wait until we get secure information," he said.  

A 42-year-old man who works for a food delivery company witnessed the incident from his car, the police said.  

As reported by CNN, the victims were all men, with two seriously injured and two sustaining minor injuries, the police said.  

The governor of the Austrian province of Carinthia, Peter Kaiser, expressed his condolences to the family of the 14-year-old victim.  -- ANI

