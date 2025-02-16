14-year-old killed, 4 hurt in knife attack by Syrian national in Austria

19:22

File image/Reuters





Following the incident, the suspect was detained in the city of Villach, the police said.





The suspect was a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria, they said.





As reported by CNN, the police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio said a motive was not immediately known.





He added that police were investigating the attacker's personal background.





"We have to wait until we get secure information," he said.





A 42-year-old man who works for a food delivery company witnessed the incident from his car, the police said.





As reported by CNN, the victims were all men, with two seriously injured and two sustaining minor injuries, the police said.





The governor of the Austrian province of Carinthia, Peter Kaiser, expressed his condolences to the family of the 14-year-old victim. -- ANI

A 23-year-old man allegedly stabbed five passersby in southern Austria's Villach on Saturday, leaving a 14-year-old dead and four others injured, the police said, CNN reported.