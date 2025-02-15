HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' earns Rs 50 crore at worldwide box office on opening day

Sat, 15 February 2025
Share:
14:24
image
Vicky Kaushal's historical action film Chhaava collected Rs 50 crore at the box office worldwide on day one, the makers said on Saturday.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. 

The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, was released in theatres on Friday.

The production banner shared the numbers of  Chhaava on its official X handle on Saturday and said the movie has set the record of the "biggest opening ever for a historical Hindi film."

"Yeh 'Chhaava ki dahaad' hai. Roared like a true warrior king! Biggest opening ever for a Historical Hindi Film. Book your tickets now," the studio wrote along with a poster, which mentioned that the movie collected Rs 50 crore gross globally on the opening day. 

According to the makers, the film earned Rs 33.1 crore net at the domestic box office. 

Chhaava marks the third biographical film for Kaushal after Sardar Udham  and  Sam Bahadur . 

In the movie, Kaushal essays the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 

Mandanna plays Sambhaji Maharaj's wife Maharani Yesubai and Khanna stars as Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana and Vineet Kumar Singh. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha govt sets up committee for law on love jihad
LIVE! Maha govt sets up committee for law on love jihad

Allahbadia untraceable; phone switched off, home locked
Allahbadia untraceable; phone switched off, home locked

The official said the Khar police have been unable to contact Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, as his phone is switched off.

Democracy under threat? Jaishankar shows inked finger
Democracy under threat? Jaishankar shows inked finger

Jaishankar said that India is a democratic society and gives nutrition support to 800 million people. He noted that there are parts where democracy is working well and there could be parts where it is not. However, he underscored that it...

SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship Act on Feb 17
SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship Act on Feb 17

The Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

'BJP Will Use MNS To Pressurise Shinde'
'BJP Will Use MNS To Pressurise Shinde'

'The message is loud and clear: "If you're not falling in line, we will open a line of understanding with the MNS, and then the Shiv Sena will be in trouble".'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD