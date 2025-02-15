HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
SP chief urges UP govt to extend Maha Kumbh dates

Sat, 15 February 2025
18:20
image
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to extend the duration of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.
   
Speaking to the reporters at the party office, Yadav accused the BJP government of lying in statistics. He said that as per the information he has received, a total of 60 crore people have taken baths in the Maha Kumbh. But the government is not disclosing it. 
 
In a post on X, he said, "We believe that about 60 crore people have taken bath in Maha Kumbh. The government is showing a reduced figure because tomorrow when the international media or university will study the administration and management of this fair, they will find that proper administration and management was not done according to the number of people who came. Which is the failure of the BJP government. That is why after the fair failed, they are deliberately showing a lower number." 
 
Speaking to the reporters, he said, "We appeal to the government that many elderly people, who are 65-plus, 70-plus have not been able to take bath in Maha Kumbh. They want to take a bath and want to participate in spiritual programmes. This is an appeal to the government that at one time there used to be a Kumbh of 75 days."
 
"Our demand is that the residents of Prayagraj could not even take a bath, so the Kumbh should be given a further extension." 
 
The ongoing Mahakumbh being held at the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, started with the first major 'snaan' on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Purnima and will conclude on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. -- PTI

