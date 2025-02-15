Reliance Acquires Velvette

10:23

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) on Friday, February 14, 2025, announced the acquisition of Velvette, the iconic FMCG brand known for pioneering sachet packaging.





RCPL did not disclose the financial details of the deal struck with Velvettes parent brand, Sujatha Biotech.





The Chennai-based brand was founded by the late C K Rajkumar, who was also referred to as the sachet king of India.





The other brands of Sujatha include Nivaran 90 cough syrup and memory-enhancer tablet Memory Plus.





From its flagship shampoo, Velvette expanded its product range over the years to include a wide variety of personal care and household items.





We are thrilled to join forces with Reliance Consumer Products and embark on this new chapter for Velvette. RCPL will help breathe new life into Velvette by expanding its reach and bringing the authentic Velvette products to a broader, modern audience," said Arjun Rajkumar, a promoter of Sujatha Biotech.





C K Rajkumar, who took the helm of the business in 1980, pioneered a ground breaking idea that transformed the way personal care products reached Indian households.





Velvette's pioneering innovation came in the form of PVC pillow pouches for shampoo in the year 1980, motivated by Rajkumars father R ChinniKrishnans vision 'whatever a rich person enjoys the poor person should be able to afford too'.





Shine Jacob/Business Standard