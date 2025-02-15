HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Meta To Build 50,000 Km Undersea Cable Spanning 5 Continents

Sat, 15 February 2025
Share:
11:36
image
Social media conglomerate Meta would build a 50,000 km undersea cable spanning five continents -- connecting India to the United States, the two countries said in a joint statement.

Meta will make a 'multi-billion, multi-year investment' in the undersea cable project and start work this year, the statement read.

'India intends to invest in maintenance, repair and financing of undersea cables in the Indian Ocean, using trusted vendors,' the two countries said.

The addition of Meta's undersea cable will make it the 18th project that has a landing station in India.

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data, the country hosts around 17 international subsea cables across 17 district landing stations.

The total lit capacity and activity capacity of these cables stood at 180 terabit per second (TBPS) and 132 TBPS, respectively, Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti had said at an event earlier this year.

Apart from these, two new cable systems, India Asia Xpress (IAX), and India Europe Xpress (IEX) collectively over 15,000 km long -- are owned by Reliance Jio and scheduled to go live by the end of 2025.

According to reports, the IAX cable system is expected to connect Chennai and Mumbai, the two major landing stations in India, to Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

On the other hand, the IEX cable system is likely to connect France, Greece and Saudi Arabia, to some countries in West Asia and East Africa.

Aashish Aryan/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CVC to probe renovations at Kejri's 'Sheesh Mahal': BJP
LIVE! CVC to probe renovations at Kejri's 'Sheesh Mahal': BJP

2nd US flight with 119 deportees to arrive in Punjab today
2nd US flight with 119 deportees to arrive in Punjab today

The deportation of 104 Indian nationals from the US, followed by another 119 set to arrive in Amritsar on Saturday night, has sparked controversy in India over the treatment of returnees. The US government's intensified crackdown on...

'Trump Doesn't Want To Wait For...'
'Trump Doesn't Want To Wait For...'

'He needs to see results while he is in office.'

10 Kumbh devotees killed in car-bus collision
10 Kumbh devotees killed in car-bus collision

All the 10 people travelling in the Bolero died in the accident, while those in the bus suffered minor injuries, the DCP said.

Don't know what will happen: Trump on Hamas deadline
Don't know what will happen: Trump on Hamas deadline

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was not sure what would happen on Saturday at noon, a reference to the deadline he put in place earlier this week, saying 'let all hell break out' if Hamas does not release...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD