Market Capitalisation Below Rs 400 Trillion, Lowest Since June 2024

Sat, 15 February 2025
12:16
BSE-listed companies' market capitalisation (mcap) dipped below Rs 400 trillion on Friday, February 14, 2025, amid a broader market selloff. 

Although it recovered slightly to Rs 400.2 trillion at close, this marks the lowest level since June 6, 2024.

Indias market capitalisation had surpassed Rs 400 trillion for the first time on April 10 and peaked at Rs 477.93 trillion on September 29. Since then, approximately Rs 78 trillion has been wiped off the market.

In dollar terms, Indias market capitalisation has fallen below $4 trillion, with a loss of $1.2 trillion from its peak, according to Bloomberg calculations. 

Over the past five months, Indias market has experienced the most significant value erosion among major markets. According to BSE and NSE data, Indias mcap in dollar terms is around $4.6 trillion.

The crux of the sharp downturn is sharp selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and earnings disappointment by India Inc. The year-to-date selling by FPIs has now topped Rs 1 trillion.

Growth is slowing, while elevated US bond yields and forex pressure is keeping foreign investors on edge, said Herald van der Linde, head of equity strategy, Asia Pacific, HSBC.

"We think India's premium multiple valuation will remain under pressure until earnings stabilise. Third-quarter results were below estimates, even amid the backdrop of lowered expectations. Growth is likely to remain weak for at least two quarters before the lower base or potential policy impact kicks in.  

Samie Modak/Business Standard

