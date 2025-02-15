HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha govt sets up committee for law on love jihad

Sat, 15 February 2025
Share:
15:14
image
The Maharashtra Government has set up a seven-member committee headed by the state director general of police (DGP) to study the legal aspects for a new law against forced conversions and cases of 'love jihad".

The committee includes secretaries of the women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice and special assistance departments, and deputy secretaries of the home department.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued late on Friday, the committee will study the prevailing situation in the state and suggest steps to tackle the complaints of "love jihad" and forced conversions.

The committee will also look at legal aspects and the laws framed in other states. 

Accordingly, it will recommend legislation to prevent forced conversions and instances of "love jihad".

Love jihad is a term used by right-wing activists and outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

The ruling Mahayuti had brought up the issue of "love jihad" last year. --PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha govt sets up committee for law on love jihad
LIVE! Maha govt sets up committee for law on love jihad

Allahbadia untraceable; phone switched off, home locked
Allahbadia untraceable; phone switched off, home locked

The official said the Khar police have been unable to contact Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, as his phone is switched off.

Democracy under threat? Jaishankar shows inked finger
Democracy under threat? Jaishankar shows inked finger

Jaishankar said that India is a democratic society and gives nutrition support to 800 million people. He noted that there are parts where democracy is working well and there could be parts where it is not. However, he underscored that it...

SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship Act on Feb 17
SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship Act on Feb 17

The Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

'BJP Will Use MNS To Pressurise Shinde'
'BJP Will Use MNS To Pressurise Shinde'

'The message is loud and clear: "If you're not falling in line, we will open a line of understanding with the MNS, and then the Shiv Sena will be in trouble".'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD