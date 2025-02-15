HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Honour to welcome PM Modi back to US: Gabbard

Sat, 15 February 2025
16:55
US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has said that it was an "honour" to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi back to the US and look forward to strengthening the friendship between the countries.
   
Hindu-American Gabbard met Modi hours after he landed in the US on Wednesday to have a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump.
 
"It was an honour to welcome India's Prime Minister @narendramodi back to the United States, and look forward to continuing to strengthen the US-India friendship," Gabbard posted on X.
 
After meeting Gabbard, Modi called her a "strong votary" of India-US friendship.

"Met USA's Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she's always been a strong votary," Modi posted on X on Wednesday.

Discussions also focused on enhancing intelligence cooperation in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and emerging threats.

On Wednesday, Gabbard was sworn in as director of national intelligence on Wednesday in the Oval Office, hours after the Senate confirmed her, The Hill reported.

Attorney General Pam Bondi administered the oath of office to Gabbard, who Trump called "an American of extraordinary courage and patriotism."

He noted that she was deployed three times in the Army National Guard and that she is a former Democratic congresswoman, riffing "Can you believe that?"

Gabbard, 43, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, had faced bipartisan scepticism about her suitability for overseeing the spy agencies. -- PTI

