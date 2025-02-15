HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CVC to probe renovations at Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal': BJP

Sat, 15 February 2025
Share:
11:17
image
The Central Vigilance Commission has directed the Public Works Department of Delhi government to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged merger of properties to expand the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow and the expenditures incurred on its interiors, BJP leader Vijender Gupta said on Saturday.
 
The bungalow labelled as "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP for alleged corruption was occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi from 2015 till the first week of October last year. 

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party or its convenor Kejriwal on the matter.

Gupta said the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) took cognisance of his two earlier complaints and sought factual reports from the Public Works Department (PWD) based on which it has now directed to conduct a detailed probe. 

In his first complaint to the CVC, the newly-elected BJP MLA from Rohini alleged that Kejriwal flouted building regulations to construct a lavish mansion covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres) of land.

Government properties, including plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road (previously housing senior officials and judges in Type-V flats) and two bungalows (8-A and 8-B, Flag Staff Road) were demolished and merged into the new residence, violating ground coverage and floor area ratio norms and lacking proper layout plan approvals, Gupta alleged.

In his second complaint, Gupta alleged "extravagant spending" on the renovation and interior decoration of the bungalow on 6, Flag Staff Road.

He also claimed "massive financial irregularities" and expenditure of crores of rupees from the taxpayers' money on luxurious amenities in the bungalow. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CVC to probe renovations at Kejri's 'Sheesh Mahal': BJP
LIVE! CVC to probe renovations at Kejri's 'Sheesh Mahal': BJP

2nd US flight with 119 deportees to arrive in Punjab today
2nd US flight with 119 deportees to arrive in Punjab today

The deportation of 104 Indian nationals from the US, followed by another 119 set to arrive in Amritsar on Saturday night, has sparked controversy in India over the treatment of returnees. The US government's intensified crackdown on...

'Trump Doesn't Want To Wait For...'
'Trump Doesn't Want To Wait For...'

'He needs to see results while he is in office.'

10 Kumbh devotees killed in car-bus collision
10 Kumbh devotees killed in car-bus collision

All the 10 people travelling in the Bolero died in the accident, while those in the bus suffered minor injuries, the DCP said.

Don't know what will happen: Trump on Hamas deadline
Don't know what will happen: Trump on Hamas deadline

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was not sure what would happen on Saturday at noon, a reference to the deadline he put in place earlier this week, saying 'let all hell break out' if Hamas does not release...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD