HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cop among 3 JK govt employees sacked for terror links

Sat, 15 February 2025
Share:
16:30
image
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday dismissed three government employees including a jailed policeman for their alleged terror links, officials said.
 
The sacked employees have been identified as police constable Firdous Ahmad Bhat, teacher in school education department Mohammad Ashraf Bhat and orderly in forest department Nisar Ahmad Khan who was earlier arrested in connection with the killing of a National Conference minister in 2000, they said.
 
The officials said the LG invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution to terminate the services of the three employees after investigation by law enforcement and intelligence agencies clearly established their terror links.
 
Over 70 government employees have been fired by the LG in the Union Territory for their terror links in the past few years.
 
The termination of the three government employees comes close on the heels of two back-to-back security review meetings by the LG in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, directing the security agencies to intensify anti-terror operations to neutralise terrorists and terror ecosystem.
 
The officials said the dismissed policeman, who was arrested in May last year, was initially appointed as Special Police Officer (SPO) in 2005 and subsequently promoted as constable in 2011.
 
Currently, lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail, Bhat was posted at a sensitive position of Electronic Surveillance Unit in the J-K Police but started working for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
 
However, he got exposed when two terrorists -- Waseem Shah and Adnan Beigh -- were arrested in Anantnag with a pistol and a hand grenade as they were planning to attack non-local civilians and tourists, the officials said.
 
During the interrogation, Bhat revealed his sinister design and led to the recovery of a sizable quantity of arms including pistols, ammunition and explosives from his residential quarter in Police Housing Colony in Srinagar and a newly constructed house in Mattan, Anantnag.
 
According to the officials, 3 kg of charas was also recovered from his residence which was dropped by Pakistan-based LeT terrorist Sajid Jutt alias Saifullah through a drone in Samba district a few days earlier.
 
Using his police constable cover, he was transporting arms, ammunition and explosives for terrorists and investigation also revealed that he was also working for Hizbul Mujahideen's Commander Khursheed Dar and LeT terrorist Hamza Bhai and Abu Zarar besides Jutt. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cop among 3 JK govt employees sacked for terror links
LIVE! Cop among 3 JK govt employees sacked for terror links

Allahbadia untraceable; phone switched off, home locked
Allahbadia untraceable; phone switched off, home locked

The official said the Khar police have been unable to contact Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, as his phone is switched off.

Democracy under threat? Jaishankar shows inked finger
Democracy under threat? Jaishankar shows inked finger

Jaishankar said that India is a democratic society and gives nutrition support to 800 million people. He noted that there are parts where democracy is working well and there could be parts where it is not. However, he underscored that it...

SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship Act on Feb 17
SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship Act on Feb 17

The Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

'BJP Will Use MNS To Pressurise Shinde'
'BJP Will Use MNS To Pressurise Shinde'

'The message is loud and clear: "If you're not falling in line, we will open a line of understanding with the MNS, and then the Shiv Sena will be in trouble".'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD