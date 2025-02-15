HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Allahbadia untraceable, phone switched off: Police

Sat, 15 February 2025
14:29
The Mumbai police are unable to trace podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia as his phone remains switched off, while they have given comedian Samay Raina time till March 10 to appear before them in a probe into the former's controversial remarks on his YouTube show, an official said on Saturday.

Allahbadia's crass remarks about parents and sex on Raina's now-deleted YouTube show India's Got Latent have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons.

The official said the Khar police have been unable to contact Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, as his phone is switched off.

He said Raina's lawyer met senior police officials seeking more time, citing that his client was in the US.

On the lawyer's request, the police have given him time till March 10 to appear before them to record a statement.

Allahbadia had earlier requested the Khar police to record his statement at his residence, but his request was turned down.

Police on Friday went to his flat in the Versova area but found it locked. -- PTI

Allahbadia untraceable; phone switched off, home locked
The official said the Khar police have been unable to contact Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, as his phone is switched off.

