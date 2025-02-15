HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
10 killed as car collides with bus en route to Kumbh

Sat, 15 February 2025
09:53
Ten persons travelling in a Bolero car were killed in a head-on collision with a bus on a highway in the Meja police station area of Prayagraj late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Chandra Yadav said devotees from Chhattisgarh's Korba district were heading to the Maha Kumbh to take a dip when the Bolero they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus on the highway.

All the 10 people travelling in the Bolero died in the accident, while those in the bus suffered minor injuries, the DCP said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

In a post on X, the chief minister's office said, "UPCM @myogiadityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in a road accident in Prayagraj district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families."

"The injured have been sent to the hospital and the chief minister has directed the district administration to provide them with proper treatment. He has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," it said. -- PTI 

