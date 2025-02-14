Woman dies during childbirth; kin protest claiming her uterus removed without consent

17:20





They have been protesting along with friends at Shastri Nagar Hospital, which is operated by Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, since Tuesday, he said.





"Suvarna Sarode, a resident of Mothagaon in Dombivali West, underwent a Caesarean operation after which her condition deteriorated and doctors advised that she be shifted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai. She later passed away due to excessive bleeding. Her family members realised her uterus had been removed during the operation without consent," he said.





Since Tuesday, her kin and friends have been protesting seeking a criminal case against the doctors there, the official said, adding SRPF and police personnel have been deployed outside the hospital to maintain law and order.





"We will not claim Suvarna's body till an FIR is registered against the doctors and medical staff involved. Why was her uterus removed without consent from any of us? We are firm on getting justice," her husband Avinash Sarode said.





Shastri Nagar Hospital chief medical officer Dr Kishore Chaudhary said he would comment on the issue only after receiving reports of the Medical Forensic Committee as well as the post mortem report.





"A forensic investigation into the case is underway," informed medical officer Dr Deepa Shukla. -- PTI

