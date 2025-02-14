HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will rename Delhi's Mohalla Clinic as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir': BJP MLA

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
20:08
File image
File image
BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden on Friday said that Mohalla Clinics would be renamed as "Ayushman Arogya Mandir" to become actual centres for serving people. 

Speaking to PTI Videos, Sirsa alleged, "Under the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Mohalla Clinics were plagued with fake tests and ghost patients, turning them into money-spinning ATMs." 

Sirsa further said that the BJP government in Delhi would establish Ayushman Arogya Mandirs near JJ clusters to ensure free primary health care for all residents in these areas. 

The Delhi BJP's first Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the assembly polls had promised the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in JJ clusters to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in these communities. 

Addressing a press conference, Delhi's outgoing Chief Minister Atishi claimed that BJP leaders were embroiled in a "tussle" over ministerial positions to "exploit" public funds. 

She claimed the BJP had no real intention of fulfilling the commitments made in its election manifesto. 

"Our sources indicate that the BJP is planning to blame AAP for its failure to fulfil promises. They will claim that the Delhi government has no funds due to the previous AAP administration," Atishi said. 

The BJP, which secured a landslide victory in the recently concluded 70-member Delhi assembly elections, has yet to announce its chief minister and cabinet. 

The party won 48 seats, while AAP's tally dropped significantly to 22 from its 2020 count of 62. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SP MP booked for objectionable remarks on Kumbh
LIVE! SP MP booked for objectionable remarks on Kumbh

First Indo-Bangla talks next week after Hasina's ouster
First Indo-Bangla talks next week after Hasina's ouster

The border forces of India and Bangladesh will hold their bi-annual talks next week in New Delhi, with issues such as border fence construction and attacks on BSF personnel and civilians by Bangladeshi miscreants figuring among the...

Hours after Modi's US visit, 2 planes to bring deportees
Hours after Modi's US visit, 2 planes to bring deportees

A US plane carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants is expected to land at Amritsar airport on February 15, the second such batch of Indians deported by the Trump administration as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration. The plane is...

India rejects Trump's mediation in China border row
India rejects Trump's mediation in China border row

India has firmly rejected any involvement of a third party in its border dispute with China, declining an offer of mediation from US President Donald Trump. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized India's commitment to resolving...

Modi-led panel to meet next week to pick new CEC
Modi-led panel to meet next week to pick new CEC

A selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet early next week to finalise the name of the next chief election commissioner. The panel will recommend a name from among the candidates shortlisted by a search...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD