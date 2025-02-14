When will the promised $500 bn Indo-US trade happen?

12:16





President Trump hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wide-ranging talks at the White House on Thursday (Friday India time) that focused on a range of critical issues including tariffs. The meeting came hours after the US President announced a new reciprocal tariff policy for all the trading partners of the US including India.





To broad-base overall ties in key sectors, Trump and Modi launched a new initiative called 'US-India COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st Century'.





The initiative is aimed at driving transformative change across key pillars of cooperation.





At a joint media briefing with Modi, Trump announced that he and Modi agreed on a deal that would facilitate India to import more US oil and gas to bring down Washington's trade deficit. In his remarks to the press, Trump called import duties imposed by India on certain US products "very unfair" and "strong".





The bilateral trade between India and the US was around USD 130 billion last year and the trade deficit stands at around USD 45 billion in New Delhi's favour.





"Today, we have set a target of more than doubling bilateral trade to 500 billion dollars by 2030. Our teams will work on an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement," Modi said. "We will strengthen the oil and gas trade to ensure India's energy security. Investment in energy infrastructure will also increase," he said.





The two leaders demonstrated mutual commitment to address bilateral trade barriers, according to officials. PM Modi had detailed discussions with President Trump on the concerns that were there on both sides regarding market access and the concerns arising from "other territories" with over capacities that take advantage of consumption in countries like India and the US, sources said.





The two leaders discussed ways and means to address these issues in an overall context and instructed the teams to work together to work on a mutually beneficial trade deal to address these concerns, they said. Modi and Trump resolved to deepen the US-India trade relationship to promote growth that ensures fairness, national security and job creation, a joint statement said.





"To this end, the leaders set a bold new goal for bilateral trade 'Mission 500' aiming to more than double total bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030," it said.





Recognising that this level of ambition would require new, fair-trade terms, the leaders announced plans to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by the fall of 2025, it said. It said Modi and Trump are committed to designate senior representatives to advance negotiations and to ensure that the trade relationship fully reflects the aspirations of the COMPACT. -- PTI

