When will 'great friends' Trump and Modi meet next?

11:44





The two leaders' discussions also reaffirmed the partnership between the US and India in ensuring a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The leaders highlighted their commitment to ASEAN centrality, international law, and freedom of navigation.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a joint statement, said, "Prime Minister Modi looks forward to hosting President Trump in New Delhi for the Quad leaders' Summit, ahead of which the leaders will activate new Quad initiatives on shared airlift capacity to support civilian response to natural disasters and maritime patrols to improve interoperability."





"The leaders reaffirmed that a close partnership between the US and India is central to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. As Quad partners, the leaders reiterated that this partnership is underpinned by the recognition of ASEAN centrality; adherence to international law and good governance; support for safety and freedom of navigation, overflight and other lawful uses of the seas; and unimpeded lawful commerce; and advocacy for peaceful resolution of maritime disputes in accordance with international law," the statement added.





The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership among India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, committed to fostering an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. Furthermore, PM Modi and President Trump resolved to strengthen cooperation and diplomatic consultations, particularly in the Middle East, with plans to announce new initiatives in 2025. -- ANI

