We will be reciprocal with India: Trump on tariffs

Fri, 14 February 2025
08:26
US President Donald Trump reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity in the joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that the United States will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including India, to ensure fair trade.

"We are, right now, a reciprocal nation. We are going to, if it's India or if it's somebody else with low tariffs, we're going to have the same. We're going to have whatever India charges, we're charging them. Whatever another country charges, we're charging them," Trump stated.

However, the US President highlighted that trade challenges with the European Union and China are deeper than India, citing high tariffs and unfair practices.

"The European Union is very difficult for us. Very, very difficult. They tax our companies at levels that nobody has ever seen before. They take advantage of a lot of things. So we're not happy about that," he remarked.

On China, Trump asserted that his administration had taken a tougher stance than previous US governments. Trump stated, "China, of course, is terrible. And we've never taken in 10 cents until I was president. We've taken in hundreds of billions of dollars from China since I've been president in first term and now. We have to do that just as a mechanism of fairness. And that's what I've done."

Regarding India, Trump noted that discussions during his first term failed to yield concessions on tariff reductions. As a result, the US has decided to adopt a direct reciprocal approach.

"And so we are being reciprocal with India. Whatever India charges, we charge them. So, frankly, it no longer matters to us that much, what they charge. I had discussions with India in the first term about the fact that their tariffs were very high, and I was unable to get a concession," he said.

"So we're just going to do it the easy way, and we're just going to say, whatever you charge, we charge. And I think that's fair for the people of the United States," he said. -- ANI
LIVE! Did PM discuss Adani with Trump? He replies...
LIVE! Did PM discuss Adani with Trump? He replies...

India ready to take back illegal migrants from US: Modi
India ready to take back illegal migrants from US: Modi

Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there, Modi said.

Trump announces F-35 jet deal, billions in military sales
Trump announces F-35 jet deal, billions in military sales

India and the United States have agreed to deepen their strategic partnership in several key areas, with President Donald Trump announcing plans to provide India with F-35 fighter jets and billions of dollars in military supplies. The...

MAGA + MIGA = Mega partnership: Modi at White House
MAGA + MIGA = Mega partnership: Modi at White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India and the United States have set a $500 billion target for bilateral trade by 2030 and added that the teams of two nations will work together to finalise a mutually beneficial trade...

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi
Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India and said he will face justice.

