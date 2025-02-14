HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vishal Dadlani meets with 'small accident', postpones Pune concert

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
16:51
image
Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani recently met with an accident. 

Taking to Instagram, he shared the update with his fans and followers, revealing he has postponed his Pune concert with Sheykhar Ravjiani due to the mishap. 

"My bad, had a small accident. Will be back in the dance soon, will keep you all posted. See you soon Pune!," he wrote. 

Just Urbane, which was organising the concert scheduled for March 2, said Dadlani is undergoing treatment after an unfortunate accident. 

However, the organisers promised that the gig will be rescheduled soon. 

"Important Announcement: Vishal and Sheykhar Music Concert Postponed . We regret to inform you that the much awaited Urbane Shows Music Concert featuring the iconic duo Vishal and Sheykhar, scheduled for 2nd March 2025, has been postponed due to an unfortunate accident involving Vishal Dadlani, who is currently undergoing treatment. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. The concert will be rescheduled, and we'll share the new date very soon," the post read. 

After learning about the accident, Vishal's fans chimed in the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery. 

"Wishing you speedy recovery! Get well soon," a social media user commented. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shouldn't harm 3rd party: China on Trump-Modi talks
LIVE! Shouldn't harm 3rd party: China on Trump-Modi talks

Hours after Modi's US visit, 2 planes to bring deportees
Hours after Modi's US visit, 2 planes to bring deportees

A US plane carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants is expected to land at Amritsar airport on February 15, the second such batch of Indians deported by the Trump administration as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration. The plane is...

India rejects Trump's mediation in China border row
India rejects Trump's mediation in China border row

India has firmly rejected any involvement of a third party in its border dispute with China, declining an offer of mediation from US President Donald Trump. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized India's commitment to resolving...

US-designed nuclear reactors to be built in India
US-designed nuclear reactors to be built in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have vowed to move forward with plans to work together to build US-designed nuclear reactors in India. The decision was made during their meeting at the White House, where they...

A few final steps remain: Misri on Rana's extradition
A few final steps remain: Misri on Rana's extradition

The United States has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. The decision was announced by President Donald Trump during a joint press conference with Prime Minister...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD