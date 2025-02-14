'Vande Mataram', 'Modi Modi' outside Blair House

02:13

Members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside Blair House in Washington, DC and shouted slogans -- 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Modi Modi'.





The prime minister is staying at Blair House during this visit to the US.





People also carried flags of India and the US and posters which said 'America welcomes Narendra Modi'.





Located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, directly across the street from the White House, Blair House is no ordinary guest house. It is a luxurious, 70,000-square-foot extension of the White House. It is a complex of four interconnected townhouses.





Modi is on a two-day visit to the US at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. -- ANI