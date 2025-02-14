HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

'Vande Mataram', 'Modi Modi' outside Blair House

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
02:13
image
Members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside Blair House in Washington, DC and shouted slogans -- 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Modi Modi'.

The prime minister is staying at Blair House during this visit to the US.

People also carried flags of India and the US and posters which said 'America welcomes Narendra Modi'.

Located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, directly across the street from the White House, Blair House is no ordinary guest house. It is a luxurious, 70,000-square-foot extension of the White House. It is a complex of four interconnected townhouses.

Modi is on a two-day visit to the US at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India charges tremendous tariffs: Trump
LIVE! India charges tremendous tariffs: Trump

Trump announces reciprocal tariffs ahead of meeting Modi
Trump announces reciprocal tariffs ahead of meeting Modi

"On trade, I have decided that for the purpose of fairness, I'll charge reciprocal tariffs - meaning, whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them - no more, no less. They charge us with tax and tariffs,...

Modi holds 'insightful discussion' with Vivek Ramaswamy
Modi holds 'insightful discussion' with Vivek Ramaswamy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indian-American billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in Washington, D.C., discussing India-US relations, innovation, biotechnology, and the role of entrepreneurship. Modi...

India, US to sign new defence framework: WH official
India, US to sign new defence framework: WH official

India and the United States will be signing a new defence framework during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to the US, which will give a further fillip to the partnership between the two countries, a senior White House...

SEE: Modi meets 'great friend of India' Mike Waltz
SEE: Modi meets 'great friend of India' Mike Waltz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a 'fruitful meeting' with United States National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and they discussed defence, technology and security areas, which are important aspects of the India-US ties.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD