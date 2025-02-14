Valentine's Day 'advisory' triggers row in Kolkata

23:27

An 'advisory' on what couples should and should not do in public places on Valentine's Day surfaced on social media on Friday, triggering a row in Kolkata where eateries, gift shops and cinema halls registered high footfall, thanks to youngsters celebrating the occasion.



The Dos and don'ts were circulated in the name of Hindu outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).



The local unit of the VHP denied issuing that diktat, while that of the Bajrang Dal did not clearly say if they were behind this.



However, both asserted that the Valentine's Day celebration does not reflect 'Indian culture'.



"No couple should be seen in gestures which might offend the sensibilities of those present around. In case they are seen in inappropriate positions, their parents should be consulted and if required their marriage will be arranged," said the advisory which is written in Bengali and is shared on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.



Bajrang Dal functionary Amal Chakraborty said occasions like Valentine's Day are alien to Indian culture and values, corrupting the young generation.



"Such advisories are important to stem the rot and save the society. We are Indians having a rich heritage, family values and principles. We don't have any issue with friendship, bonding between two individuals but importing Western fads like Valentine's Day and indulging in certain inappropriate behaviours in public is not welcome," he said.



VHP state secretary Jishnu Basu told PTI that so far his knowledge goes, his organisation did not issue the advisory.



"West Bengal is faced with a serious threat from jihadi elements who want to change the demography of the state and we don't want Bengal to become another Bangladesh. So we are more concerned about that issue.



"However, we always strive to protect and safeguard our Sanatan Dharma, values and cultures and stand against aping foreign culture which violates our ethics," Basu said.



Poet Subodh Sarkar, a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi award, said the expressions of love and bonding between two humans cannot be subjected to such coercion and intimidation.



"Who will listen to these fanatics? Go and see around, Kolkata cannot be dictated by these zealots," he said.



A college student, who was accompanied by a woman in the city's Gariahat area, dismissed such diktats.



"We don't care whatever these crazy elements say, think and preach. This is Bengal and Kolkata is not their domain," he said



Even as the debate rages on, restaurants and coffee shops rolled out special platters to mark Valentine's Day across the city.



Heart-shaped chocolates, cookies, and pastries were in great demand.



Malls were decked up while most of the movies witnessed houseful audiences during the day. -- PTI