US to become key supplier of crude oil to India

Fri, 14 February 2025
22:48
Following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, the two leaders strengthened their energy security partnership and stressed the growing collaboration between India and the United States, said MEA in its official statement.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to increasing energy trade, ensuring energy security, and establishing the US as a leading supplier of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India, the official statement added.

The statement from the Ministry of External Affairs noted that both leaders agreed that energy security is fundamental to economic growth, social well-being and technical innovation in both countries. 

They underscored the importance of US-India collaboration to ensure energy affordability, reliability, and availability and stable energy markets.

Realising the consequential role of the US and India, as leading producers and consumers, in driving the global energy landscape, the leaders re-committed to the US-India Energy Security Partnership, including in oil, gas, and civil nuclear energy.

The leaders underscored the importance of enhancing the production of hydrocarbons to ensure better global energy prices and secure affordable and reliable energy access for their citizens.

They also highlighted the value of strategic petroleum reserves to preserve economic stability during crises and resolved to work with key partners to expand strategic oil reserve arrangements.

Thus in this context, the US side affirmed its firm support for India to join the International Energy Agency as a full member, the MEA in its statement added.

In a significant development, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to increase energy trade, as part of efforts to ensure energy security, and to establish the United States as a leading supplier of crude oil and petroleum products and liquified natural gas to India, in line with the growing needs and priorities of our dynamic economies. 

They underscored the tremendous scope and opportunity to increase trade in the hydrocarbon sector including natural gas, ethane and petroleum products as part of efforts to ensure supply diversification and energy security. 

The leaders committed to enhance investments, particularly in oil and gas infrastructure, and facilitate greater cooperation between the energy companies of the two countries.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Time to revisit CJI's role in executive appointments: VP
Time to revisit CJI's role in executive appointments: VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has questioned the Chief Justice of India's involvement in executive appointments, specifically citing the selection of the CBI director. He believes this practice undermines democratic principles and...

Hope PM told Trump it's not right to...: Oppn parties
Hope PM told Trump it's not right to...: Oppn parties

Opposition leaders in India have expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of the deportation of Indian illegal immigrants from the United States during his recent visit. They criticized the manner in which the...

First Indo-Bangla talks next week after Hasina's ouster
First Indo-Bangla talks next week after Hasina's ouster

The border forces of India and Bangladesh will hold their bi-annual talks next week in New Delhi, with issues such as border fence construction and attacks on BSF personnel and civilians by Bangladeshi miscreants figuring among the...

Train crushes woman loco pilot returning from washroom
Train crushes woman loco pilot returning from washroom

A woman loco pilot was killed in the Malda division of West Bengal after being hit by a speeding train while returning from a washroom break. The incident has sparked outrage among loco pilots' unions who have been demanding improved...

