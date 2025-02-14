US to become key supplier of crude oil to India

22:48

Following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, the two leaders strengthened their energy security partnership and stressed the growing collaboration between India and the United States, said MEA in its official statement.





The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to increasing energy trade, ensuring energy security, and establishing the US as a leading supplier of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India, the official statement added.





The statement from the Ministry of External Affairs noted that both leaders agreed that energy security is fundamental to economic growth, social well-being and technical innovation in both countries.





They underscored the importance of US-India collaboration to ensure energy affordability, reliability, and availability and stable energy markets.





Realising the consequential role of the US and India, as leading producers and consumers, in driving the global energy landscape, the leaders re-committed to the US-India Energy Security Partnership, including in oil, gas, and civil nuclear energy.





The leaders underscored the importance of enhancing the production of hydrocarbons to ensure better global energy prices and secure affordable and reliable energy access for their citizens.





They also highlighted the value of strategic petroleum reserves to preserve economic stability during crises and resolved to work with key partners to expand strategic oil reserve arrangements.





Thus in this context, the US side affirmed its firm support for India to join the International Energy Agency as a full member, the MEA in its statement added.





They underscored the tremendous scope and opportunity to increase trade in the hydrocarbon sector including natural gas, ethane and petroleum products as part of efforts to ensure supply diversification and energy security.





The leaders committed to enhance investments, particularly in oil and gas infrastructure, and facilitate greater cooperation between the energy companies of the two countries. -- ANI