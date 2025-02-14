HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
UPSC cheating case: SC extends protection to Puja Khedkar till March 17

Fri, 14 February 2025
11:39
image
The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 17 protection from arrest to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination. 

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma directed Khedkar to cooperate in the investigation. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju sought rime to file reply in the matter. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Khedkar, submitted that police were not calling her for investigation and she was willing to come. The top court directed the ASG to file reply within three weeks. -- PTI

