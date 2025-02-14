UPSC cheating case: SC extends protection to Puja Khedkar till March 17

11:39





A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma directed Khedkar to cooperate in the investigation. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju sought rime to file reply in the matter. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Khedkar, submitted that police were not calling her for investigation and she was willing to come. The top court directed the ASG to file reply within three weeks. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 17 protection from arrest to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.