Ukraine says Russian drone hit Chernobyl, Russia says...

Ukraine's State Emergency Service later said that the radiation background limits remain within normal limits.





"A Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit' at the plant, Zelenskky said on X.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied Ukrainian claims that Russia struck the outer protective shell of the Chernobyl nuclear plant with a drone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky said a Russian drone struck the destroyed nuclear power plant at Chernobyl near Ukraine's border with Belarus on Thursday night, reports CNN.