HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ukraine says Russian drone hit Chernobyl, Russia says...

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
16:04
image
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky said a Russian drone struck the destroyed nuclear power plant at Chernobyl near Ukraine's border with Belarus on Thursday night, reports CNN.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service later said that the radiation background limits remain within normal limits.

"A Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit' at the plant, Zelenskky said on X.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied Ukrainian claims that Russia struck the outer protective shell of the Chernobyl nuclear plant with a drone.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kept Kasab, we can keep Tahawwur too: Maharashtra CM
LIVE! Kept Kasab, we can keep Tahawwur too: Maharashtra CM

'Our Journey Together': What Trump gifted 'friend' Modi
'Our Journey Together': What Trump gifted 'friend' Modi

The talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump in Washington were marked by the US president's generous praise of the Indian leader and his consideration of India's stance on several issues.

Mamta to continue as Kinnar Akhara's 'mahamandleshwar'
Mamta to continue as Kinnar Akhara's 'mahamandleshwar'

Mamta Kulkarni, a former Bollywood actress, will continue as the 'mahamandleshawar' of the Kinnar Akhara, a monastic institution for transgender people, after her resignation from the post was not accepted. Kulkarni had announced her...

'Despite hawkish stand, Trump displayed 'softer' side'
'Despite hawkish stand, Trump displayed 'softer' side'

The talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump in Washington were marked by the US president's generous praise of the Indian leader and his consideration of India's stance on several issues, officials said on Friday.

India to get F-35s, Javelin, Stryker combat vehicles
India to get F-35s, Javelin, Stryker combat vehicles

India and the United States have announced a groundbreaking 10-year defence partnership, paving the way for increased military cooperation and potential sales of F-35 stealth fighter jets. The agreement aims to bolster both countries'...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD