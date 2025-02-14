HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

UK confers Honorary Knighthood to Tata Group Chief N Chandrasekaran

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
09:46
image
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been conferred Honorary Knighthood by the United Kingdom for his services to the UK-India business relations, the group said on Friday. 

He has been conferred "The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division) - honorary DBE/KBE". In a post on X, the group said Chandrasekaran received "an Honorary Knighthood by His Majesty, King Charles for services to UK-India business relations". 

Commenting on the recognition, Chandrasekaran said, "I would like to express how proud we are at the Tata Group to maintain such a strong strategic relationship with the UK across the technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive sectors." 

He further said, "We are incredibly proud of our iconic British brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley. We employ more than 70,000 people in the UK."

See the full list here.  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's words for PM: Great, special, friend, fantastic
LIVE! Trump's words for PM: Great, special, friend, fantastic

SEE: Modi's sharp retort to question on Adani in US
SEE: Modi's sharp retort to question on Adani in US

In November last year, an indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging prominent Indian executives, including Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, by linking them to an...

Who's a tougher negotiator? Modi or him? Trump says...
Who's a tougher negotiator? Modi or him? Trump says...

Trump announced that India and the US agreed to work together to build the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and called it one of the greatest trade routes. He said that the route will operate from Israel to Italy and...

India ready to take back illegal migrants from US: Modi
India ready to take back illegal migrants from US: Modi

Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there, Modi said.

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi
Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India and said he will face justice.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD