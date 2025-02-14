UK confers Honorary Knighthood to Tata Group Chief N Chandrasekaran

09:46





He has been conferred "The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division) - honorary DBE/KBE". In a post on X, the group said Chandrasekaran received "an Honorary Knighthood by His Majesty, King Charles for services to UK-India business relations".





Commenting on the recognition, Chandrasekaran said, "I would like to express how proud we are at the Tata Group to maintain such a strong strategic relationship with the UK across the technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive sectors."





He further said, "We are incredibly proud of our iconic British brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley. We employ more than 70,000 people in the UK."





See the full list here.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been conferred Honorary Knighthood by the United Kingdom for his services to the UK-India business relations, the group said on Friday.