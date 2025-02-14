HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump offers to mediate in India-China border dispute

Fri, 14 February 2025
In a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about future relations with China while acknowledging past tensions, particularly in the wake of COVID-19. 

In reply to a question by ANI, Trump addressed ongoing global conflicts, including the India-China border tensions and the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for de-escalation. 

Trump said, "I think we're going to have a very good relationship with China. I got along with President Xi very well until COVID. That was a bridge too far. But until then, I got along with President Xi very, very well. We were very close, as leaders go." 

On India-China border skirmishes, Trump acknowledged their intensity and offered to mediate if necessary. He said, "I look at India, I do see the skirmishes on the border, which are quite vicious, and I guess they continue to go on. If I could be of help, I'd love to help, because that should be stopped." 

He said China can play an important role in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, "I don't want to be naive, but as leaders go, I think we were very close. And I think that China is a very important player in the world. I think they can help us get this war over with Ukraine and Russia." 

Trump also underscored the importance of diplomatic cooperation among major global powers. "That's been going on for a long time. I would hope that China and India and Russia and the US and all of us can get along. It's very important," Trump added. -- ANI
