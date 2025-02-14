Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs before meeting Modi

00:42

United States President Donald Trump has announced a new reciprocal tariff policy, stating that the US will match the trade duties imposed by other nations.





"On trade, I have decided that for the purpose of fairness, I'll charge reciprocal tariffs -- meaning, whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them -- no more, no less. They charge us with tax and tariffs, it's very simple we will charge them with exact tax and tariffs," Trump said.





Targeting India's trade practices, Trump remarked, "India has more tariffs than nearly any other country," reinforcing his push for what he calls 'fair trade'.





The announcement comes as Trump prepares to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House shortly, where trade is expected to be a key topic of discussion. -- ANI