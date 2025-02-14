HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump gifts Modi 'Journey Together' photobook

Fri, 14 February 2025
15:16
US President Donald Trump presented "great friend for a long time" Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a personalised book capturing their camaraderie over the years, during the meeting of the two leaders at the White House in Washington DC on February 13. 

The book "Our Journey Together" features photos from the historic "Howdy Modi" and "Namaste Trump" events. On the cover page of the book the President of the United States wrote "Mr Prime Minister, You are great!." along with his signature. 

Earlier on Prime Minister Modi's arrival at the White House, Trump welcomed him with a hug and the words, "We missed you a lot." Trump has always spoken about his friendship with PM Modi. Addressing a joint press conference, the US President introduced PM Modi as "a terrific man, a great leader," adding that the largest democracy and the oldest democracy "India and US share great unity." 

PM Modi, on his part, thanked "my friend" President Trump said that both leaders together resolve that they "will together march towards progress and prosperity of our nations." Further, he said that when US the world's oldest democracy and India the largest democracy come together, "We make 1+1 =11 not 2, and this is the power of 11 that is going to work for the welfare of humanity." -- ANI

