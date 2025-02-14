HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

The trigger for GBS outbreak in Pune has been found

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
09:06
image
The cause behind the outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the parts of Maharashtra and Pune is believed to be the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni (C. jejuni), said official sources to ANI.

"Bacteria Campylobacter jejuni (C. jejuni) is being believed to be the cause behind the outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the parts of Maharashtra and Pune. Campylobacter is a trigger. Other tests are negative," said an official source.

The official sources further said that the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni has been found in 20-30 per cent of the samples taken from those patients who tested positive for Gullein Barre syndrome.

However, sources also said the investigation continues until the root cause is fully identified. Campylobacter jejuni bacteria is linked to uncooked and waterborne diseases.

"We collected many samples for the testing at NIV Pune ICMR lab and this particular bacterium has been found in 20-30 per cent cases," sources further informed.

So far 8 deaths suspected to have been caused by the Gullein Barre syndrome have been reported in Pune and other areas of Maharashtra. A total of 205 suspected patients have been detected till date and 177 patients out of them were diagnosed with GBS.

Recently state government said that 41 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 94 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 29 from PimpriChinchwad MC, 32 from Pune Rural and 8 are from other districts. Out of these patients, 113 have been discharged till now, 50 are in ICU and 20 are on ventilators.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! '3L Indian students contribute $8bn to US annually'
LIVE! '3L Indian students contribute $8bn to US annually'

SEE: Modi's sharp retort to question on Adani in US
SEE: Modi's sharp retort to question on Adani in US

In November last year, an indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging prominent Indian executives, including Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, by linking them to an...

India ready to take back illegal migrants from US: Modi
India ready to take back illegal migrants from US: Modi

Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there, Modi said.

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi
Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India and said he will face justice.

Trump announces F-35 jet deal, billions in military sales
Trump announces F-35 jet deal, billions in military sales

India and the United States have agreed to deepen their strategic partnership in several key areas, with President Donald Trump announcing plans to provide India with F-35 fighter jets and billions of dollars in military supplies. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD