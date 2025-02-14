The trigger for GBS outbreak in Pune has been found

09:06





"Bacteria Campylobacter jejuni (C. jejuni) is being believed to be the cause behind the outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the parts of Maharashtra and Pune. Campylobacter is a trigger. Other tests are negative," said an official source.





The official sources further said that the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni has been found in 20-30 per cent of the samples taken from those patients who tested positive for Gullein Barre syndrome.





However, sources also said the investigation continues until the root cause is fully identified. Campylobacter jejuni bacteria is linked to uncooked and waterborne diseases.





"We collected many samples for the testing at NIV Pune ICMR lab and this particular bacterium has been found in 20-30 per cent cases," sources further informed.





So far 8 deaths suspected to have been caused by the Gullein Barre syndrome have been reported in Pune and other areas of Maharashtra. A total of 205 suspected patients have been detected till date and 177 patients out of them were diagnosed with GBS.





Recently state government said that 41 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 94 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 29 from PimpriChinchwad MC, 32 from Pune Rural and 8 are from other districts. Out of these patients, 113 have been discharged till now, 50 are in ICU and 20 are on ventilators. -- ANI

