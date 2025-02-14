HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SP MP booked for objectionable remarks on Kumbh

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
20:44
image
A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari for allegedly making objectionable remarks on the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, police said on Friday.

The FIR was lodged at Shadiabad police station here under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

According to a police official, Dev Prakash Singh, a resident of Baddhupur village in Birno police station area, submitted a written complaint to the Shadiabad Station House Officer (SHO) on February 13.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that on February 12, during an event organised by the Ravidas Janseva Sansthan Trust at Shaheed Jagpati Ram Chowk to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, the MP from Ghazipur made the offensive comments.

The complaint also claimed that Ansari had previously made derogatory remarks about Hindu saints and Sanatan Dharma.

The complainant quoted the MP as allegedly saying, "If sins are washed away by bathing in the Kumbh, then the gates of Vaikunth (heaven) must be open. Seeing the situation there, it seems that no one will be left in hell."

The complainant stated that Ansari's remarks had hurt the sentiments of Hindus and followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Shadiabad police station on February 13 under sections 353 (public mischief) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), among others, the official said.

The police said they are further investigating the matter.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SP MP booked for objectionable remarks on Kumbh
LIVE! SP MP booked for objectionable remarks on Kumbh

First Indo-Bangla talks next week after Hasina's ouster
First Indo-Bangla talks next week after Hasina's ouster

The border forces of India and Bangladesh will hold their bi-annual talks next week in New Delhi, with issues such as border fence construction and attacks on BSF personnel and civilians by Bangladeshi miscreants figuring among the...

Hours after Modi's US visit, 2 planes to bring deportees
Hours after Modi's US visit, 2 planes to bring deportees

A US plane carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants is expected to land at Amritsar airport on February 15, the second such batch of Indians deported by the Trump administration as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration. The plane is...

India rejects Trump's mediation in China border row
India rejects Trump's mediation in China border row

India has firmly rejected any involvement of a third party in its border dispute with China, declining an offer of mediation from US President Donald Trump. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized India's commitment to resolving...

Modi-led panel to meet next week to pick new CEC
Modi-led panel to meet next week to pick new CEC

A selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet early next week to finalise the name of the next chief election commissioner. The panel will recommend a name from among the candidates shortlisted by a search...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD