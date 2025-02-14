SP MP booked for objectionable remarks on Kumbh

20:44

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari for allegedly making objectionable remarks on the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, police said on Friday.





The FIR was lodged at Shadiabad police station here under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.





According to a police official, Dev Prakash Singh, a resident of Baddhupur village in Birno police station area, submitted a written complaint to the Shadiabad Station House Officer (SHO) on February 13.





In his complaint, Singh alleged that on February 12, during an event organised by the Ravidas Janseva Sansthan Trust at Shaheed Jagpati Ram Chowk to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, the MP from Ghazipur made the offensive comments.





The complaint also claimed that Ansari had previously made derogatory remarks about Hindu saints and Sanatan Dharma.





The complainant quoted the MP as allegedly saying, "If sins are washed away by bathing in the Kumbh, then the gates of Vaikunth (heaven) must be open. Seeing the situation there, it seems that no one will be left in hell."





The complainant stated that Ansari's remarks had hurt the sentiments of Hindus and followers of Sanatan Dharma.





Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Shadiabad police station on February 13 under sections 353 (public mischief) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), among others, the official said.





The police said they are further investigating the matter. -- PTI