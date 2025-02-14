Shouldn't harm 3rd party: China on Trump-Modi talks

17:06

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shake hands, at The White House in Washington, DC/ANI Photo





Keeping a wary watch on the Modi-Trump talks in Washington covering a range of issues, including firming up defence cooperation besides reaffirming that a close partnership between the US and India is central to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Asia-Pacific is a hub for peaceful development not an arena for geopolitical rivalry.





China believes that relations and cooperation between countries should not make an issue of China or harm other's interests and it should be conducive to peace, stability and prosperity, Guo said replying to a question.





Ganging up to form exclusive groups and engaging in bloc politics and bloc confrontation will not bring about security and can, by no means, keep the Asia-Pacific and the whole world peaceful and stable, he said.





The joint statement issued after Modi-Trump talks on Thursday (early Friday India time) said the two countries have agreed to advance India-US defence ties and launched a new initiative -- the 'US-India COMPACT' (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century.





The two leaders also reaffirmed that a close partnership between the US and India is central to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and spoke of strengthening Quad partnership among other issues. -- PTI

