Shouldn't harm 3rd party: China on Trump-Modi talks

Fri, 14 February 2025
17:06
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shake hands, at The White House in Washington, DC/ANI Photo
In a guarded reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump's meeting, Beijing on Friday said China should not be made an issue in their bilateral cooperation, and it should not harm the interests of a third country. 

Keeping a wary watch on the Modi-Trump talks in Washington covering a range of issues, including firming up defence cooperation besides reaffirming that a close partnership between the US and India is central to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Asia-Pacific is a hub for peaceful development not an arena for geopolitical rivalry. 

China believes that relations and cooperation between countries should not make an issue of China or harm other's interests and it should be conducive to peace, stability and prosperity, Guo said replying to a question. 

Ganging up to form exclusive groups and engaging in bloc politics and bloc confrontation will not bring about security and can, by no means, keep the Asia-Pacific and the whole world peaceful and stable, he said. 

The joint statement issued after Modi-Trump talks on Thursday (early Friday India time) said the two countries have agreed to advance India-US defence ties and launched a new initiative -- the 'US-India COMPACT' (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century. 

The two leaders also reaffirmed that a close partnership between the US and India is central to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and spoke of strengthening Quad partnership among other issues. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Shouldn't harm 3rd party: China on Trump-Modi talks

Hours after Modi's US visit, 2 planes to bring deportees
Hours after Modi's US visit, 2 planes to bring deportees

A US plane carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants is expected to land at Amritsar airport on February 15, the second such batch of Indians deported by the Trump administration as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration. The plane is...

India rejects Trump's mediation in China border row
India rejects Trump's mediation in China border row

India has firmly rejected any involvement of a third party in its border dispute with China, declining an offer of mediation from US President Donald Trump. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized India's commitment to resolving...

US-designed nuclear reactors to be built in India
US-designed nuclear reactors to be built in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have vowed to move forward with plans to work together to build US-designed nuclear reactors in India. The decision was made during their meeting at the White House, where they...

A few final steps remain: Misri on Rana's extradition
A few final steps remain: Misri on Rana's extradition

The United States has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. The decision was announced by President Donald Trump during a joint press conference with Prime Minister...

