HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Sensex, Nifty cheer Modi-Trump meet

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
10:19
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on an optimistic note on Friday after India and the US agreed to conclude the first phase of a mutually beneficial ambitious trade pact by this year and set a target of USD 500 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030. 

A rally in the US markets overnight also drove the domestic equities higher. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 344.09 points to 76,483.06 in early trade. 

The NSE Nifty went up by 102.3 points to 23,133.70. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, ITC, Tech Mahindra and Maruti were among the biggest gainers. Adani Ports, Zomato, Sun Pharma and NTPC were among the laggards. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's words for PM: Great, special, friend, fantastic
LIVE! Trump's words for PM: Great, special, friend, fantastic

SEE: Modi's sharp retort to question on Adani in US
SEE: Modi's sharp retort to question on Adani in US

In November last year, an indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging prominent Indian executives, including Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, by linking them to an...

Who's a tougher negotiator? Modi or him? Trump says...
Who's a tougher negotiator? Modi or him? Trump says...

Trump announced that India and the US agreed to work together to build the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and called it one of the greatest trade routes. He said that the route will operate from Israel to Italy and...

India ready to take back illegal migrants from US: Modi
India ready to take back illegal migrants from US: Modi

Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there, Modi said.

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi
Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India and said he will face justice.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD