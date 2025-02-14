Sensex, Nifty cheer Modi-Trump meet

10:19





A rally in the US markets overnight also drove the domestic equities higher. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 344.09 points to 76,483.06 in early trade.





The NSE Nifty went up by 102.3 points to 23,133.70. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, ITC, Tech Mahindra and Maruti were among the biggest gainers. Adani Ports, Zomato, Sun Pharma and NTPC were among the laggards. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on an optimistic note on Friday after India and the US agreed to conclude the first phase of a mutually beneficial ambitious trade pact by this year and set a target of USD 500 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030.