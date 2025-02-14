HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Rupee rises 21 paise, closes at 86.71 against USD

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
23:02
image
The rupee extended its recovery and settled 21 paise higher at 86.71 against the US dollar on Friday supported by easing American currency and positive macroeconomic numbers.

Forex traders said the aggressive dollar chase was halted after the US government announced the implementation of reciprocal tariffs on April 1, giving trading partners some relief.

However, higher crude oil prices and incessant selling of domestic equities by foreign institutional investors weighed on the local unit, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.86 and touched the high of 86.71 against the greenback during intraday.

It also touched the low of 86.90 before ending the session at 86.71 against the dollar, logging a gain of 21 paise from its previous close.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Valentine's Day 'advisory' triggers row in Kolkata
LIVE! Valentine's Day 'advisory' triggers row in Kolkata

Time to revisit CJI's role in executive appointments: VP
Time to revisit CJI's role in executive appointments: VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has questioned the Chief Justice of India's involvement in executive appointments, specifically citing the selection of the CBI director. He believes this practice undermines democratic principles and...

Another US plane to bring deportees, Punjab CM cries foul
Another US plane to bring deportees, Punjab CM cries foul

The United States will deport 119 Indian nationals who were living in the country illegally. The individuals will arrive in Amritsar, India, on Saturday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted the need to combat human...

Hope PM told Trump it's not right to...: Oppn parties
Hope PM told Trump it's not right to...: Oppn parties

Opposition leaders in India have expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of the deportation of Indian illegal immigrants from the United States during his recent visit. They criticized the manner in which the...

MP: 'Disabled' govt staffer 'seen dancing', probe sought
MP: 'Disabled' govt staffer 'seen dancing', probe sought

A students' organization in Madhya Pradesh has demanded an inquiry after a woman, recently selected in the government service in the disabled quota, was seen dancing in a viral social media video. The woman, however, denied any...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD