Rupee rises 21 paise, closes at 86.71 against USD

23:02

The rupee extended its recovery and settled 21 paise higher at 86.71 against the US dollar on Friday supported by easing American currency and positive macroeconomic numbers.





Forex traders said the aggressive dollar chase was halted after the US government announced the implementation of reciprocal tariffs on April 1, giving trading partners some relief.





However, higher crude oil prices and incessant selling of domestic equities by foreign institutional investors weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.86 and touched the high of 86.71 against the greenback during intraday.





It also touched the low of 86.90 before ending the session at 86.71 against the dollar, logging a gain of 21 paise from its previous close. -- PTI