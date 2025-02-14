Rupee rises 12 paise to close at 86.81 against US dollar

19:45





However, higher crude oil prices and incessant selling of domestic equities by foreign institutional investors capped a sharp gain in the local unit, forex traders said.





Also, they said, the aggressive dollar chase was halted after the US government announced the implementation of reciprocal tariffs on April 1, giving its trading partners some relief.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.86 and touched the high of 86.79 against the greenback during intraday.





It also touched the low of 86.90 before ending the session at 86.81 (provisional) against the dollar, logging a gain of 12 paise from its previous close. -- PTI

