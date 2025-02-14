Read: The full text of PM's speech at the presser with Trump

09:09

What PM Modi said at the joint press conference in Washington D.C. last night: "First of all, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my dear friend, President Trump, for the gracious welcome and hospitality. Through his leadership, President Trump has cherished and revitalized the India-US relationship.





The enthusiasm with which we worked together in his first term; I felt the same enthusiasm, the same energy and the same commitment today.





Today's discussions were a bridge of satisfaction with our achievements during his first term and deep mutual trust. At the same time, there was also a resolve to achieve new goals. We believe that the collaboration and cooperation between India and America can shape a better world."



