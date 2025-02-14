HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Read: The full text of PM's speech at the presser with Trump

Fri, 14 February 2025
What PM Modi said at the joint press conference in Washington D.C. last night: "First of all, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my dear friend, President Trump, for the gracious welcome and hospitality. Through his leadership, President Trump has cherished and revitalized the India-US relationship.

The enthusiasm with which we worked together in his first term; I felt the same enthusiasm, the same energy and the same commitment today.

Today's discussions were a bridge of satisfaction with our achievements during his first term and deep mutual trust. At the same time, there was also a resolve to achieve new goals. We believe that the collaboration and cooperation between India and America can shape a better world."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I learnt 'India first' from Trump's 'America First': PM
SEE: Modi's sharp retort to question on Adani in US
SEE: Modi's sharp retort to question on Adani in US

In November last year, an indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging prominent Indian executives, including Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, by linking them to an...

India ready to take back illegal migrants from US: Modi
India ready to take back illegal migrants from US: Modi

Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there, Modi said.

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi
Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India and said he will face justice.

Trump announces F-35 jet deal, billions in military sales
Trump announces F-35 jet deal, billions in military sales

India and the United States have agreed to deepen their strategic partnership in several key areas, with President Donald Trump announcing plans to provide India with F-35 fighter jets and billions of dollars in military supplies. The...

