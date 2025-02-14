President's rule no solution: Irom Sharmila

14:07

File pic





In a telephonic interview with PTI, Sharmila emphasised the need for "honest political will" to restore peace in the strife-torn northeastern state and fresh elections "will not bring real change".





Instead, Sharmila suggested that the titular king of Manipur be invited to serve as a symbol of unity with powers akin to those of the current governor".





"The Presidential rule is not the solution. Manipuris have never wanted this. But since it is now the reality, let the Centre prioritise the restoration of the status quo ante for the internally displaced. Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi bring investments from industrialists' friends to provide at least basic infrastructure and development. The Presidential rule, when imposed in the past, was merely another way to avoid democratic accountability," Sharmila told PTI.





To address the ongoing turmoil, she proposed the formation of three intra-state mini-assemblies representing the Meitei, Naga, and Kuki communities, arguing that such a model would ensure fair representation and direct funding for all ethnic groups.





"Another election will not bring real change. Instead, to restore faith and trust, the titular king of Manipur should be invited to become the symbol of unity again with powers similar to the current governor. Then, with the unity of the state guaranteed, three intra-state mini-assemblies should be set up to provide representation for the three aggrieved groups -- the Meitei, the Nagas, and the Kukis. This would also provide direct funding for the three groups," she said. -- PTI

Rights activist Irom Sharmila on Friday claimed that the imposition of the President's rule in Manipur is "not a solution" but merely a way to "evade democratic accountability" for the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.