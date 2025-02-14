HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi meets Vivek Ramaswamy

Fri, 14 February 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the United States met with Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at Blair House in Washington, DC on Thursday.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials were present during the meeting, which was held ahead of Modi's bilateral with President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, Modi held a meeting with United States National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and had a 'meaningful exchange of views' on deepening strategic ties between India and the US and addressing global security challenges.

