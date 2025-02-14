HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi meets Trump, talks to focus on defence, trade

Fri, 14 February 2025
03:19
image
A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump is underway at the White House in Washington, DC, amid expectations of a raft of specific outcomes including firming up of a new defence framework and boosting cooperation in areas of trade, energy and critical technology.

Ahead of the Modi-Trump meeting, diplomatic sources indicated that the focus of the talks will be on enhancing cooperation in areas of defence, energy, technology, infrastructure and trade.

The Trump administration is particularly keen on expanding Washington's defence sales to India and the two sides may broadly finalise a couple of deals including co-production of Stryker armoured fighting vehicles in India.

Besides defence, trade is set to be a high priority area in the deliberations between the two leaders.

Two days back, Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on global steel and aluminium imports into the US. The move is expected to hit the Indian firms exporting steel and aluminium to the US.

India has already indicated its readiness to adopt a more conciliatory approach on the sensitive issue unlike its hardline approach during Trump's first term.

People closely tracking India-US ties said there is a possibility of both sides exploring the option of looking at a trade pact to avoid high tariffs and expand the overall trade basket.  -- PTI
LIVE! Great friend for a long time, says Trump about Modi

