HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mamta Kulkarni to remain Kinnar Akhara 'mahamandleshawar'

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
14:32
image
Mamta Kulkarni will continue as a Kinnar Akhara 'mahamandleshawar' after her resignation from the post was not accepted. She was made a mahamandaleshwar on January 24 during a ceremony at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. 

The former actor said in a video on Thursday, "My resignation from the post of mahamandleshawar was not accepted. I am grateful that Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi retained me." 

Kinnar Akhara's 'acharya mahamandleshawar' Laxmi Narayan Tripathi confirmed to PTI that Kulkarni would remain in her role. Kulkarni had announced her resignation from the post in a video on February 10. Akharas are monastic institutions or sects that unite seers (ascetics) under specific spiritual traditions and practices.--  PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Found Modi 'deeply knowledgeable': Vivek Ramaswamy
LIVE! Found Modi 'deeply knowledgeable': Vivek Ramaswamy

India to get F-35s, Javelin, Stryker combat vehicles
India to get F-35s, Javelin, Stryker combat vehicles

India and the United States have announced a groundbreaking 10-year defence partnership, paving the way for increased military cooperation and potential sales of F-35 stealth fighter jets. The agreement aims to bolster both countries'...

'Despite hawkish stand, Trump displayed 'softer' side'
'Despite hawkish stand, Trump displayed 'softer' side'

The talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump in Washington were marked by the US president's generous praise of the Indian leader and his consideration of India's stance on several issues, officials said on Friday.

Mamta to continue as Kinnar Akhara's 'mahamandleshwar'
Mamta to continue as Kinnar Akhara's 'mahamandleshwar'

Mamta Kulkarni, a former Bollywood actress, will continue as the 'mahamandleshawar' of the Kinnar Akhara, a monastic institution for transgender people, after her resignation from the post was not accepted. Kulkarni had announced her...

Coop Bank Faces RBI Curbs, Depositors Panic
Coop Bank Faces RBI Curbs, Depositors Panic

'We deposited money just yesterday, but they did not say anything...'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD