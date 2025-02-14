HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MAGA+MIGA = Mega partnership: Modi at joint presser

Fri, 14 February 2025
05:03
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump address a joint press conference.

"The people of America are well aware of MAGA -- Make America Great Again. The people of India are also moving towards Viksit Bharat 2047. In the language of America, it's Make India Great Again -- MIGA. When America and India work together, this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a 'mega partnership for prosperity'," Modi said.

He also said that India and the US 'have decided to double our trade by 2030'.

Addressing the joint presser, Trump said, "Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters."
