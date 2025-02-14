HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kept Kasab, we can keep Tahawwur too: Maharashtra CM

Fri, 14 February 2025
16:09
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed confidence in the security of jails in the state following the extradition approval of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and said, "We kept Kasab. We can keep him (Tahawwur Rana) too." 

Fadnavis referred to the security measures implemented for Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the North Block, Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in securing Rana's extradition. He noted that the US had previously been reluctant to extradite Rana despite evidence linking him to the planning of the 26/11 attacks. 

"The US has agreed to the extradition of the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks, Tahawwur Rana. I thank PM Modi for this... Previously, we conducted an online investigation that proved Pakistan's involvement in the attack. He was under America's protection, and they were not ready to extradite him. After PM Modi's efforts, President Trump has agreed to it. I consider this a very important development," the Maharashtra CM said.

"The US has agreed to the extradition of the mastermind behind planning the 26/11 attacks, Tahawwur Rana. I thank PM Modi for this... Previously, we did an online investigation, which proved Pakistan's hand behind the attack. He was under America's protection, and they were not ready to extradite him... After PM Modi's efforts, President Trump has agreed to it... I consider this a very important event," he added. 

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused, Tahawwur Rana, to India and said he will face justice. He made the announcement during a joint press conference with PM Narendra Modi following their bilateral meeting at the White House in Washington DC. "I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," the US President said. -- ANI

