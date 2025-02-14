India-US to launch 'TRUST' initiative which stands for...

More from Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's press briefing.
- The two leaders committed to taking forward cooperation in critical and emerging technologies by launching the US-India 'TRUST' initiative. The 'TRUST' initiative stands for Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology. This initiative will catalyze collaboration among governments, academia and the private sector to drive innovation in defence, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum-computing, biotechnology, energy and space.
- The United States will review its arms transfer regulations, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, to streamline defence trade, technology exchange and maintenance, spare supplies and in-the-country repair and overhaul of US-provided defence systems.
- The two countries have also launched the Autonomous Systems Industry alliance to scale industry partnerships and production of autonomous systems, which will foster the next generation of defence and technological collaboration, specifically in the field of underwater domain awareness.