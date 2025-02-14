India's forex kitty jumps $7.654 bn to $638.261 bn

18:47





This is the third consecutive week of a jump in the kitty, which had increased by $1.05 billion to $630.607 billion for the week ended January 31.





The reserves had been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.





The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion at end-September 2024.





For the week ended February 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.422 billion to $544.106 billion, the data released on Friday showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.





Gold reserves increased by $1.315 billion to $72.208 billion during the week, RBI said.





The Special Drawing Rights were down by $11 million to $17.878 billion, the central bank said. -- PTI

