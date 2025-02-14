HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Attacks on civilians among agenda in India-B'desh talks

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
18:28
image
The border forces of India and Bangladesh will hold their bi-annual talks here next week with issues such as border fence construction and attacks on BSF personnel and civilians by Bangladeshi miscreants figuring among the discussion points, an official statement said on Friday. 

The 55th Director General-Level Border Co-ordination Conference between BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh will be organised at the Border Security Force headquarters in New Delhi between February 17 and 20, the first top-level meeting between the two sides post the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August last year. 

The Indian side will be led by BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary while the BGB delegation will be headed by Maj General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. 

Discussions will be held on prevention against attack/assault on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based miscreants/nationals, how to prevent trans-border crimes, construction of single row fence, action against Indian Insurgent Groups in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan and Confidence Building Measures and other issues. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shouldn't harm 3rd party: China on Trump-Modi talks
LIVE! Shouldn't harm 3rd party: China on Trump-Modi talks

Trump announces F-35 jet deal, billions in military sales
Trump announces F-35 jet deal, billions in military sales

India and the United States have agreed to deepen their strategic partnership in several key areas, with President Donald Trump announcing plans to provide India with F-35 fighter jets and billions of dollars in military supplies. The...

Will leave B'desh to Modi: Trump junks 'deep state' reports
Will leave B'desh to Modi: Trump junks 'deep state' reports

Ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August 2024.

Modi-led panel to meet next week to pick new CEC
Modi-led panel to meet next week to pick new CEC

A selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet early next week to finalise the name of the next chief election commissioner. The panel will recommend a name from among the candidates shortlisted by a search...

Hate speech on X spiked 50% after Musk takeover: Study
Hate speech on X spiked 50% after Musk takeover: Study

A new analysis has shown that hate speech on the social media platform 'X' spiked by almost 50 percent in the months following Elon Musk's purchase, compared to the months prior. Researchers found that the number of bot and bot-like...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD