India charges tremendous tariffs: Trump

Fri, 14 February 2025
01:33
image
Speaking on reciprocal tariffs, United States President Donald Trump said, "...This is something that should have been done many years ago. China did it at a level that probably nobody has ever seen before...It is going to mean a tremendous amount of jobs, and ultimately, prices will stay the same..."

About India, Trump said, "...Traditionally, India is right at the top of the pack pretty much. There are a couple of smaller countries that are actually more but India charges tremendous tariffs. I remember when Harley Davidson couldn't sell their motorbikes in India because of the fact that in India -- the tax was so high, the tariff was so high, and Harley was forced to build..." 

"But I think they built a factory in India in order to avoid paying the tariffs. And that's what people can do with us. They can build a factory here, a plant or whatever it may be here and that includes the medical, that includes cars, that includes chips and semiconductors," he said.  -- ANI
