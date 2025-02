01:58

On the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk, President Donald Trump says, "...They met. I assume he wants to do business in India. But India is a very hard place to do business in because of the tariffs. They have the highest tariffs...It's a hard place to do business. I would imagine he met possibly because he is running a company, he is doing this as something that he has felt strongly about for a long time..." -- ANI