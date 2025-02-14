I learnt 'India first' from Trump's 'America First': PM

08:56





"One thing I deeply appreciate and I learnt from US President Donald Trump is that he keeps national interest supreme and like him I also keep the national interest of India at the top of everything else and this has been my fortune," PM Modi said in his remarks after meeting President Trump at the White House.





PM Modi reiterated his promise to accelerate the ties with the US in his third term and President Trump's second term.





"As I had promised to the people of India that in my third term as the Prime Minister of India, we will work with twice the speed. I firmly believe that with President Trump during the next four years during his second term, we will work with twice the speed that we did in the first term."





Emphasizing the unique synergy between the two nations, PM Modi said, "US is the world's oldest democracy and India is the world's largest democracy, so when India and the US come together, they make one plus one, 11 and not two, and this is the power of 11 that is going to work for the welfare of the human humanity."





PM Modi also reaffirmed resolve people to make India a developed nation by 2047.





"In India, we have the resolve of 1.4 billion people of India that by the time India reaches the 100th anniversary of its independence, we will make our country a developed country by 2047."





President Trump reaffirmed his administration's focus on ensuring fair trade practices and strengthening economic ties with India.





"I call it an element of success, reciprocal tariffs so that if somebody charges us, we charge them the same amount, which is never been done in our country before. We've always been taking advantage of my other countries and we allowed that to happen foolishly. But we can and that we're not going to allow that any longer."





Trump also took a sharp dig at the previous US administration. "We're not looking to beat anybody. We're looking to do a really good job where we've done a fantastic job for the American people. We had a great four years and we interrupted by terrible administration, absolutely terrible."





Emphasizing the significance of Indo-US trade relations, Trump expressed confidence in making landmark trade agreements.





"We had a great four years and we interrupted by terrible administration, absolutely terrible. They didn't know what they were doing and now we're putting it back together and I think it's going end up being much stronger than it was before, even much stronger than it was before."





Praising Modi President Trump said, "This is a terrific man. We're go to make some wonderful trade deals for India and for the US".

