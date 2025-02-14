HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Great friend for a long time, says Trump about Modi

Fri, 14 February 2025
In the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, United States President Donald Trump says, "It's a great honour to have PM Modi of India. He is a great friend of mine for a long time. We have had a wonderful relationship and we kept the relationship during our four year period...We have just started up again."

"We have, I think, some very big things to talk about. Number 1 is, they are going to be purchasing a lot of our oil and gas. We have more oil and gas than any other country in the world. They need it, and we have it. We are going to talk about trade. We are going to talk about many things. But it's really an honour to see you, you have been my friend for a long time. Congratulations on having done a great job," says Trump.
