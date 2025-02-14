Gold hits new peak of Rs 89k per 10 grams

19:27

File image





The precious metal of 99.9 percent purity had closed at Rs 88,100 per 10 grams on Thursday.





Gold of 99.5 percent purity climbed by Rs 1,300 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 89,000 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 87,700 per 10 grams.





Silver also rallied by Rs 2,000 to hit a four-month high of Rs 1 lakh per kg on Friday.





The metal had finished at Rs 98,000 per kg on Thursday.





In futures trade on the MCX, gold contracts for April delivery rose Rs 184 to Rs 85,993 per 10 grams.





"Gold prices continued their upward momentum, driven by a weaker dollar index and sustained support from US tariff policies. Gold rose on MCX, while Comex gold gained to trade at USD 2,935 per ounce," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities. -- PTI

Gold prices soared by Rs 1,300 to hit an all-time high of Rs 89,400 per 10 grams amid heavy buying from jewellers and retailers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.