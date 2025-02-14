HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Found Modi 'deeply knowledgeable': Vivek Ramaswamy

Fri, 14 February 2025
13:56
PM with Vivek Ramaswamy and his father-in-law
Indian-origin entrepreneur and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting at the Blair House in Washington DC, calling the PM "thoughtful" and "deeply knowledgeable" on a wide range of issues.

Taking to social media platform X, Ramaswamy stated that it was an honour to meet the Prime Minister, who was on an official working visit to the US.

"Prime Minister Modi was thoughtful and deeply knowledgeable on a wide range of issues. It was an honor to meet & welcome him today. Wishing you a wonderful trip to the United States, Narendra Modi!" the Republican leader said.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with Ramaswamy and his father-in-law at Blair House in Washington DC, on Thursday and discussed various issues, including innovation, culture and more.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Met Mr. @VivekGRamaswamy and his father-in-law in Washington DC. We talked about diverse issues, including innovation, culture and more."

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials were present during the meeting.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi and Ramaswamy discussed India-US ties, innovation, biotechnology, and the role of entrepreneurship in shaping the future.

