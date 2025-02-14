HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Even in America Modi covered up for Adani: Rahul

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
13:33
The PM at the joint press conference with Trump
The PM at the joint press conference with Trump
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "covering up" the alleged corruption of businessman Gautam Adani.

In a post on X, he said, the PM maintains silence when questions are asked in the country and terms it a personal matter when asked abroad. "If you ask questions in the country, there is silence, If you ask abroad, it is a personal matter! 

"Even in America, Modi Ji covered up Adani Ji's corruption!" Gandhi charged in his post in Hindi. 

To a question on whether the issue relating to Adani figured in the talks, PM Modi at a joint media briefing in Washington said: "India is a democracy and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine." 

Modi said such individual matters are not discussed in talks between two leaders. "Two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Even in America Modi covered up for Adani: Rahul
LIVE! Even in America Modi covered up for Adani: Rahul

Coop Bank Faces RBI Curbs, Depositors Panic
Coop Bank Faces RBI Curbs, Depositors Panic

'We deposited money just yesterday, but they did not say anything...'

Will leave B'desh to Modi: Trump junks 'deep state' reports
Will leave B'desh to Modi: Trump junks 'deep state' reports

Ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August 2024.

F-35, Rana extradition: Big takeaways from Modi-Trump meet
F-35, Rana extradition: Big takeaways from Modi-Trump meet

During the talks, India and the US decided to take a big leap in broad-basing their strategic ties in several critical areas.

Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC amid 'Latent' controversy
Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC amid 'Latent' controversy

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD